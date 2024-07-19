Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Cintas updated its FY25 guidance to $16.25-16.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 16.250-16.750 EPS.

Cintas Trading Up 5.4 %

Cintas stock opened at $758.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $699.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $656.24. Cintas has a one year low of $474.74 and a one year high of $773.78.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas shares are going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $712.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.