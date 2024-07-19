Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Cintas updated its FY25 guidance to $16.25-16.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 16.250-16.750 EPS.
Cintas Trading Up 5.4 %
Cintas stock opened at $758.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $699.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $656.24. Cintas has a one year low of $474.74 and a one year high of $773.78.
Cintas shares are going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.
CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $712.82.
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
