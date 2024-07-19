Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Citigroup has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NYSE:C opened at $64.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

