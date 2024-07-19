Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.38.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,642 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

