Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.38.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after buying an additional 1,552,333 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,562,000 after buying an additional 95,292 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,625,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,722,000 after buying an additional 480,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $117,372,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after buying an additional 1,212,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.