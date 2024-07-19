Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.38.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $41.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.