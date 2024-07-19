Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.