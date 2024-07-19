Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YOU. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Clear Secure stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Clear Secure by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 968.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Clear Secure by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

