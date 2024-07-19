ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.28

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.28 and traded as high as $41.90. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 3,728 shares.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 44,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.