ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.28

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.28 and traded as high as $41.90. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 3,728 shares.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
