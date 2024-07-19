Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CRO Sells $75,855.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $75,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $2,375,900.40.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.92 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.00, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWAN. Oppenheimer raised Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,962,000 after buying an additional 4,304,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,131,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,676,000 after buying an additional 2,219,459 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,364,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,352 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,506,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,150 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

