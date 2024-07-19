CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.68

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.68 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.24). CLS shares last traded at GBX 95.40 ($1.24), with a volume of 148,757 shares traded.

CLS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.68. The company has a market cap of £380.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.43 and a beta of 0.95.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

