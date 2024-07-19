Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.92

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.92 and last traded at $64.85, with a volume of 971530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 336,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after acquiring an additional 52,222 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

