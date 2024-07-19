Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.03.

Shares of CDE opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.60. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. CWM LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

