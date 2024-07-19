Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CDE opened at $6.34 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

