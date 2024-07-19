Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$60.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.83.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$62.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.46. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$68.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

