Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Trading Up 4.2% on Strong Earnings

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $85.94 and last traded at $84.69. 72,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 235,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.

The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 115.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

