Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 1.2% on Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $245.80 and last traded at $246.08. Approximately 1,793,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,402,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.10.

Specifically, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $3,806,220.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,308.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,056 shares of company stock worth $64,899,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.65.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.90 and a 200 day moving average of $207.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

