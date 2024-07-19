Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $63.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

