Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.97 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

