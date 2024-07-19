Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

CTBI opened at $48.97 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

