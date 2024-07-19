Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.33, but opened at $49.95. Community Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 1,112 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.64%.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1,932.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $882.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

