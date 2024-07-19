Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.10

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.10 and traded as high as $12.27. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 151,905 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $796.75 million during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 760,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 421,374 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

