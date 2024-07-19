Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. On average, analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

