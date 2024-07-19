Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 428.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRK opened at $10.21 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

