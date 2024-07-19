Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,488,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 7,152,404 shares.The stock last traded at $12.20 and had previously closed at $11.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Core Scientific Trading Down 9.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

