Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,071 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,291,000 after buying an additional 324,204,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,673 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $105,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRBG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

CRBG opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

