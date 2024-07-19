Cormark Comments on Corus Entertainment’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.80 million.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$6.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.10.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
