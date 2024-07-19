Corp Nvidia Purchases 62,500 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Nvidia purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,676,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,707,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

