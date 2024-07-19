Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT Lowered to $10.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.50 and a beta of 1.59. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $337.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,429,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 149,947 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

