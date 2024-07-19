Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Downgraded by TD Securities to Strong Sell

TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on CJR. National Bank Financial lowered Corus Entertainment from an outperform overweight rating to an underperform overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Corus Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
Corus Entertainment Price Performance
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.80 million.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
