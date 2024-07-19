Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Coty worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Coty by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Coty by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.01.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coty

Coty Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.