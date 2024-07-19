Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cousins Properties

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth $336,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.6% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.