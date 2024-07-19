Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $45.09 and last traded at $45.30. 27,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 764,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CL King lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $978.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.88%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

