Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.24%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
