Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.41

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.41 and traded as low as C$4.01. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$4.13, with a volume of 412,328 shares.

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$6.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$648.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). Crew Energy had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of C$84.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.3776042 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

