CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,661,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,848,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,329,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,287,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

