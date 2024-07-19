Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Criteo worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 63.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Criteo by 23.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 37,844 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $36,884.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,760.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $151,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,789,545.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $36,884.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,760.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,672 shares of company stock worth $1,561,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

