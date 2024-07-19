Critical Comparison: Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) vs. Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Star Equity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Heyu Biological Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 389.76 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A Star Equity $45.78 million 0.34 $25.13 million $6.50 0.76

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Heyu Biological Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

3.8% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, meaning that its share price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43% Star Equity 52.81% -5.42% -3.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heyu Biological Technology and Star Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Star Equity beats Heyu Biological Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

(Get Free Report)

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

About Star Equity

(Get Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Heyu Biological Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heyu Biological Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.