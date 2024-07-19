CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 2.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Redburn Atlantic downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Redburn Atlantic now has a $275.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $380.00. CrowdStrike traded as low as $341.08 and last traded at $345.48. Approximately 1,368,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,070,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.94.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.00.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.28, a PEG ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

