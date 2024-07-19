Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.88.

NYSE:CCI opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

