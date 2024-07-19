Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Crown Castle updated its FY24 guidance to $6.91-7.02 EPS.
NYSE CCI opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
