Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Crown Castle updated its FY24 guidance to $6.91-7.02 EPS.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.