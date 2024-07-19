Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at TD Cowen

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.88.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.27. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 961,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 93,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

