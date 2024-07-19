Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $288.26

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $288.26 and last traded at $287.57, with a volume of 16632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.25 and its 200 day moving average is $252.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

