Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $11.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

CWK opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,540,000 after acquiring an additional 665,070 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 66,941 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

