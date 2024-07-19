CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stake Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 611,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,914,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CVB Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,619,000 after buying an additional 594,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in CVB Financial by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 721,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,559,000 after buying an additional 567,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

CVBF stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

