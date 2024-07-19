CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $183.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.68 and its 200-day moving average is $177.18.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total value of $1,721,580.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.82.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.