D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $210.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s previous close.

DHI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $173.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $177.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

