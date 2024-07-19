D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $172.96 and last traded at $172.83, with a volume of 1110189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.51.

The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $516,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 987,834 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,564,000 after buying an additional 537,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after buying an additional 525,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 10.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.17.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.