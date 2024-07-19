Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 6.1% in June

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $37.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $38.58.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

