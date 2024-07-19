Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.95.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $142.88 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.