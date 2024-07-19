Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,378,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,448,000 after purchasing an additional 83,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,028,000 after purchasing an additional 851,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $94,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $92,661,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $88,885,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

Shares of DAR opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

